Factory worker charged with Spalding stabbing appears in court

He faces a plea and sentence hearing this May

A man charged with with wounding following an alleged stabbing in Spalding has today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Aurel Irimia, 46, is charged with wounding Jonathan Taylor with intent to do him grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in a public place – on Station Street, Spalding.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on Monday, February 7, this year.

Irimia, a factory worker in Spalding who lived in Cortez Close, is a Romanian national.

He was remanded into custody following the incident and appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a video-link from prison.

Irimia spoke to only to confirm his name but was unable to enter pleas to the charges he faces as there was no Romanian interpreter to follow the proceedings.

Anna Soubry, defending, said Irimia had indicated an intention to enter guilty pleas but she needed an adjournment for a Romanian interpreter to be found.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said more time was also needed to get a full medical update on Mr Taylor’s condition.

Mr Howes told the court Irimia also had a previous conviction in Romania and he would be contacting the authorities there to get more details.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and sentence hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on May 9.

Judge Hirst also asked for a pre-sentence report to prepared on Irimia which considered the issue of his dangerousness due to his previous conviction.

The judge told the hearing: “I am considering the issue of dangerousness in this case.”

Irimia was remanded back into custody until May 9.