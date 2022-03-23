Flashy Cornhill Quarter flats planned… for the elderly (they’re not just for students)

Plans have been submitted to transform the former City Square Centre site into specialist accommodation for older people and a new 150-bedroom hotel in the next phase of the development at Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.

The developments are proposed for the corner of Sincil Street and Waterside South. Developers McCarthy Stone say the plans for the older people’s apartments have undergone an extensive design process and represent a significant investment for Lincoln.

The proposals aim to deliver further investment into the city centre through a flagship development.

It comprises of 109 high-quality specialist apartments, landscaped gardens and on-suite car parking.

A ground floor bistro will provide a vibrant meeting place that is open to the public. A sky terrace, cinema room, wellness suite, gym and games room will create a lively social life for residents.

Alongside these plans, Lincolnshire Co-op has submitted an outline planning application to develop a new 150-bedroom hotel. It will be at a key gateway connecting the Cornhill Quarter to Lincoln’s historic city centre.

If planning permission is granted, Lincolnshire Co-op will then explore potential operators of the hotel.

Before submitting a planning application, Lincolnshire Co-op and McCarthy Stone carried out a public consultation with the local community. This included a virtual exhibition in December 2021 and January 2022, to which local residents, businesses and stakeholders were invited.

The developers say the community expressed strong support for the wider regeneration of the Cornhill Quarter, as well as the need for both specialist accommodation and further hotel provision.

Matt Wills, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted with the response to our proposals. This is a flagship McCarthy Stone development, and we are so pleased to be bringing it forward in such a vibrant and historic city.

“McCarthy Stone always seeks to make use of brownfield sites, and we have been pleased of the opportunity to work with Lincolnshire Co-op to bring forward these plans as part of their wider regeneration. Future homeowners at this location will use local shops and services, supporting the rejuvenation of the city centre.

“There is a real need for specialist retirement accommodation in Lincoln, and this proposal will go some way to addressing that, whilst at the same time releasing existing family homes onto the market.”

Ursula Lidbetter, Lincolnshire Co-op’s chief executive, said: “Lincolnshire Co-op is proud of The Cornhill Quarter, and we are pleased to bring forward these proposals for the next phase of development.

“It’s encouraging that the response to the virtual consultation has been so positive on the initial plans.”

The Cornhill Quarter has already seen big improvements in recent years and the arrival of businesses, including The Botanist, Everyman Cinema, Phase Eight, Hobbs, Whistles, and more.