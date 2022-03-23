Work on two new mental health wards in Lincoln progressing nicely

Plans have been in the pipeline for several years

The latest phase of building works is underway for two new inpatient wards for mental health sufferers at the Peter Hodgkinson Centre in Lincoln.

The Peter Hodgkinson Centre, based at Lincoln County Hospital and run by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, provides hospital care for adults experiencing a mental health crisis.

This latest development comes as part of a £24 million investment to update the site’s facilities and provide single room ensuites for all patients, as well as removing old and dated shared dorms.

Plans were approved by City of Lincoln Council in December 2020, with staff welfare spaces drawn up alongside a new corridor link to the existing PHC. Improved car parking with associated landscaping works has also been scheduled.

It is hoped that these two new wards will be ready and open for patients in March 2023, with LPFT previously describing it as “a new standard of mental health care”.

The trust aims to remove clinical risk, improve privacy and dignity, as well as promote wellbeing and recovery for the patients that will use the two new 19 ensuite wards.

Sarah Connery, Chief Executive at LPFT, adds: “These new 19 bed wards will provide so many additional benefits to our patients. Most importantly creating individual ensuite bedrooms for the very first time, but also improving natural light, outside views, access to outdoor space, and modern and relaxing therapeutic spaces.

“This is a major milestone in the project – and marks almost a year from when we are expecting the wards to officially open. We are really on a countdown now!”

Chris Winspear, VINCI Building and Integrated Health Partnerships (IHP) Regional Director, said: “Together with our specialist supply chain and subcontractor partners, we’re delighted to be involved in supporting LPFT towards achieving their future vision for the Peter Hodgkinson Centre.

“It has been a real honour to work with staff and Experts by Experience to design and create these wards which will provide the best environment possible for those in mental health crisis.”