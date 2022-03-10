Franco Manca’s sourdough pizza heading to Lincoln High Street
The firm already has over 50 outlets
Neapolitan pizza company Franco Manca is coming to Lincoln, filling a vacant shop on the High Street.
The shop at 294 High Street was formerly occupied by Joules, which has since moved into Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.
Franco Manca started with a pizzeria in Brixton Market in London in 1986 called Francos, which was named after the owner. In 2008, he handed ownership to his friend Giuseppe Mascoli and artisan baker Bridget Hugo, who called it Franco Manca (Italian for ‘Franco is missing’) in homage to Franco’s hard work.
Franco Manca now has over 50 outlets, primarily in the London area and the south of England, but also in Birmingham, Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and even in Athens in Greece.
A planning application for the new Lincoln shop was submitted to the city council on Thursday, March 10.
David Page, chairman of Franco Manca, said: “We are delighted to open in Lincoln, we love the city, and we are certain that the city will love our sourdough pizzas in return.
“We will announce our opening date in due course, and we look forward to welcoming guests very soon.”
Lincoln-based Banks Long & Co have been working for several weeks with the Neapolitan pizza company to secure the site located in a prominent position on Lincoln’s High Street.
Tim Bradford, managing director of Banks Long & Co, said: “We are delighted to have another premium business coming to the city.
“We have seen other national companies selecting Lincoln in recent years and finding that their sites are quickly becoming some of their highest performing sites in the country.
“Attracting such a prominent brand to Lincoln’s High Street proves how attractive it is and will help it to continue to thrive. We also take great satisfaction knowing that every brand we bring to the city boosts local employment, which in itself helps the city to prosper.”