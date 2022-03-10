Woman avoids jail after killing biker in A607 Belton crash

Natalia Remizovsky has been sentenced to a community order

Natalia Remizovsky has been sentenced on Thursday afternoon at Lincoln Magistrates Court

She had earlier pleaded guilty to an offence of causing death by careless driving, on 3 February.

Today she was sentenced to a community order to complete 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified driving for 12 month, to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £95.

Original release

A 46-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving after a man in his 50s died when he was hit by a car as he rode his motorbike along the A607 at Belton.

Just after midday on Sunday 4 April 2021, Natalia Remizovsky, from Littlegreen Road, Woodthorpe, Nottingham, was driving along the A607 at Belton.

She had family members in the car, and they had travelled from Woodthorpe, Nottingham to visit a local attraction.

The road at the location has a junction. Remizovsky drove her vehicle into the right turn filter lane, on High Road, the A607, and indicated before starting to turn right into the minor road.

Stewart Bell, 58, from, Kegworth, was riding his BMW RS motorbike along the A607, it’s believed he was riding home, having visited the county.

His headlight was on, and the bike also had spotlights fitted to the front fairings.

The collision happened as Remizivsky turned right into the junction across the path of the motorbike.

In interview, she said she was unfamiliar with the junction and didn’t know why she didn’t see the motorbike. Sadly, Mr Bell died at the scene.

A full investigation was completed by our Serious Collision Investigation Unit to determine the cause of the collision.

The RTC was captured on a dash cam fitted to a witness’ vehicle.

A reconstruction established the motorbike was in the sight of the driver for 6-7 seconds and travelling at an average speed of 66 mph prior to the collision.

Remizixsky pleaded guilty to causing the death of Stewart Bell and will be sentenced on 10 March.

Detective Sergeant Emma Ward, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “It’s impossible to reflect the loss of life with a conviction for careless driving.

“Mrs Remizivsky did not set out to harm anyone that day and has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. Her actions have led to the death of a 59-year-old man who was simply riding his motorbike home.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Stew today.”