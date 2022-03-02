Have you seen Donald?
We are appealing for help to find Donald, who was reported missing from Sutton Bridge.
Donald, 33, was last seen late yesterday and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as over 6ft tall, with dark blonde hair over his ears, and thought to be wearing dark clothing. He is likely to have a blue and white bicycle with him.
If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact us via one of the following ways:
- On 101 quoting incident 108 of 02/03/2022.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 108 of 02/03/2022 in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
