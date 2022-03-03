Laceby closed pub to become Co-op store

Half could still end up as a pub

A derelict pub will get a new lease of live after planners have given the go ahead to split it into two.

Half of the Nag’s Head pub in Laceby is to become a new Lincolnshire Co-op store to serve the local community.

It is thought by doing this it will help find a tenant for the remaining part of the building to bring back the pub.

The left half – at one time the Waterloo Inn – will become the store.

The Co-operative group aim to find a tenant to reopen the original half.

The 20th century extensions which have been branded an “eyesore” will also be demolished to restore the building’s original Georgian character.

Development manager Matt Wilkinson told North East Lincolnshire Council’s planning committee that this had been a long-term goal for the group.

“We have been looking for the right location in Laceby for over a decade. After the Nag’s Head came on the market six months ago for the third or fourth time, we decided the time was the right for us to step in,” he said.

“We aren’t a developer looking to make quick money on it. We will run the shop ourselves and try to find a tenant for the public house.

“It will create a good number of jobs and bring a vacant building back into use.”

Council officers said that while wasn’t guaranteed that the pub would be able to reopen, having a thriving shop next door was the best chance to find a tenant.

Most of the 58 parking spaces to the rear of the pub will be retained.

Councillor Henry Hudson said: “This investment in Laceby must be welcomed.

“We will be losing those horrible extensions and getting a shiny new store.

“I have sympathy for owners of existing businesses who are worried that this will affect them – it must be concerning.

“However, when a similar shop opened in New Waltham, we found it took trade away from the big supermarkets instead.

“I want to reassure people that this may affect places like Morrisons more than smaller shops.”

Ward Councillor David Hasthorpe said: “Having another shop in Laceby will hopefully promote more competition at this time of rising prices.”

Councillor Tim Mickleburgh also welcomed the plans, saying: “We can see on the photos that it has become an eyesore.

“The Lincolnshire Co-operative is well-respected, and this would be an asset for the area.”

The plans were agreed unanimously.