Heavy traffic after A15 crash north of Lincoln
Avoid the area if you can
A collision on the A15 north of the Riseholme roundabout is causing severe traffic delays.
The crash, which happened at around 9.15am on Tuesday, March 22, involved a white Renault traffic van and a yellow Kia.
Drivers at the scene said it appeared to involve a van and a car, near to the junction with Riseholme Lane.
Queues have been reported in both areas.
At the time of writing, it seems drivers are able to pass the crash scene, but journey times will be affected.
Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 83 of today’s date refers to a two-vehicle RTC on the A15, at the junction of Riseholme Lane. Reported at 9:16am.
“Cars involved were a white Renault traffic van and yellow Kia. The cars are partially blocking the road. No injuries reported.”