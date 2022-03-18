High risk misper located in minutes in Boston

Another series of walk-in vaccination sessions has been announced in Lincolnshire as the county’s vaccination teams prepare to offer spring COVID-19 boosters to those aged 75 and over.

The spring COVID booster jabs will also be offered to residents in care homes for older people, and those aged 12 years and over with a weakened immune system.

The decision to offer the additional spring booster vaccination was taken recently by the government after advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Appointments will be bookable from March 21 by calling 119 or visiting the online National Booking System. Some GP practices will also be taking part and connecting patients to arrange vaccinations.

Meanwhile, the Mass Vaccination Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20 due to an event being held at the venue. However, the jab teams will be busy vaccinating people at pop-ups over the weekend in Lincoln and Boston.

Walk-in vaccination sessions for first/second doses and boosters

Friday, March 18 (until 5pm) at The Ruby Hunt Centre on Church Street in Donnington

Saturday, March 19 (10am-5pm) at Old Leake Community Centre on Furlongs Lane in Boston

Saturday, March 19 (10am-5pm) at Bud Robinson Community Centre on Maple Street in Lincoln

Sunday, March 20 (10am-6pm) at the Engine Shed in Lincoln

Sunday, March 20 (10am-4pm) at Fenside Community Centre on Taverner Road in Boston

Tuesday, March 22 (10am-5pm) at Long Sutton Hall, PE12 9JZ

Wednesday, March 23 (10am-5pm) at Moorland Community Centre on Moorland Avenue in Lincoln

Thursday, March 24 (10am-5pm) at Holbeach United Services Club on Church Street in Holbeach

Friday, March 25 (10am-5pm) at Bishop Grosseteste University on Longdales Road in Lincoln

Friday, March 25 (10am-5pm) at Stanhope Hall in Horncastle, LN9 6NF

Saturday, March 26 (10am-5pm) at Bridge Church on Portland Street in Lincoln

Sunday, March 27 (10am-4pm) at Darby and Joan Hall on South Street in Bourne

In addition, people aged over 16 who are immunosuppressed will be able to attend one of two dedicated walk-in vaccination sessions at the Lincolnshire Showground on Monday, March 21 and Friday, March 25 (between 8am-2pm).

Vaccination teams will also be contacting care homes and those who are housebound during the coming weeks.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “The rollout over the last year or so of the COVID vaccination programme has saved countess lives in Lincolnshire and across the country, as well as giving all of us the opportunity to learn to live with the virus.

“However, we know that COVID is more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system, and that protection from the vaccine may be lower and may decline more quickly in these people, and this is why people aged 75 years and over, those in care homes for older people and those aged 12 years and over will be offered the spring booster.”

She added: “With case numbers increasingly significantly over the last couple of weeks, and with one eye on the summer and potential further increases in cases, this additional booster should help to reduce your risk of being seriously ill with covid.”

It comes as the Scunthorpe Vaccination Centre at the Ironstone Centre prepares to mark its one-year anniversary on Saturday, March 19.

The vaccination programme managed by Safecare Network started at The Baths Hall in 2021, and a year on, it has administered more than 105,000 vaccinations.

The site is open five days a week and operates from 8am-8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The operating times for Tuesdays and Thursdays are 8am-6pm.