Hundreds enjoy community light event at Boultham Park

Lincolnshire Cup holders Lincoln progressed through to the Northern Final after a 59-31 victory away against a determined Grimsby side.

The first half ebbed and flowed with tries by Lincoln’s Owen Mitchinson, Jack Noquet and Josh White being cancelled out by Grimsby’s Mike Vankampen and Jordan Carr.

The half turned on its head during a ‘magic minute’ in which Lincoln captain Lewis Wilson and forward Olly Stringer both scored tries to give Lincoln a 35-19 lead going in at the break.

The second half saw Lincoln give first team debuts to George Chirila, James Willows-Chamberlin and Rory Standish, who all stepped up and put in big hits.

Lincoln increased their lead with tries from Harry Marks and Josh White before Grimsby reduced the deficit through Brad Treacher.

White exchanged passes with Eren Hamilton before crossing for a try to complete his hat-trick. Scorer then turned provider as White set up a try for Cynyr Jones to ensure a sixth win in a row in all competitions for Lincoln.

Grimsby refused to give up for the full 80 minutes and their efforts were rewarded when Rothenburg powered over for a try from five metres out.

Lincoln’s Louie Cooke and Grimsby’s Jess Matthews kicked seven and three conversions respectively in a game played in a good spirit.

Lincoln will face Scunthorpe in the Northern Final next month, but first must focus on the league and Saturday’s trip to face Southwell.

Grimsby, who wore blue and yellow socks to raise over £200 for British-Ukrainian Aid, will return to action with an away league match against Belper on Saturday.

In the other northern semi-final Tim Robinson’s Scunthorpe secured a 33-17 home victory against Market Rasen & Louth.

Rory Rendall-Tyrrell grabbed two tries for Scunthorpe and Kane Linklater, Liam Brunt and Keelen Owen each scored one.

Robbie Goodyear kicked four conversions for Scunthorpe, who are also through to the semi-final of the NLD Cup after opponents Glossop conceded the tie.

Will Stamp and Mike Starling both scored tries for Rasen, with the latter also adding two conversions.

Rasen’s other points came via the boot of Eddie Nicholls who kicked an early penalty.

Before the match a minute’s silence was held in memory of Market Rasen & Louth RUFC club legend Tony Bradford who died at the age of 83 earlier this month.

The former player, club captain and president represented Rasen on the pitch during the 1960s and was still turning out for fixtures well into his 50s. He was also a highly respected referee and is missed greatly by everyone at the club.

The Lincolnshire Cup Southern Final will be contested between Stamford and Bourne.

Stamford won their semi-final 22-6 away against Kesteven last week, with the host’s points coming via two penalties from Liam Shields.

Bourne played their tie against south Lincolnshire rivals Spalding back in December 2021 which they won 15-0.

Gainsborough progressed through to the semi-final of the NLD Plate after claiming a 33-20 home win against East Retford.

Brad Beresford crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Gainsborough, while Kieron Smythe and Daniel Chadwick each scored one.

Tudor Roberts successfully kicked four conversions to complete a great afternoon for the Lincolnshire side.

Sleaford’s man-of-the-match Joe Jones grabbed a hat-trick of tries as his side beat North Hykeham 49-22 in a league and cup (NLD Vase) double header.

Captain Dan Mackie scored two tries and kicked three conversions and a penalty for Sleaford.

Sleaford’s remaining points came via tries from Gaz Ambler, Glyn Bates and Dave Davies.

North Hykeham’s tries were scored by James Husband, Leo Cross, and Harrison Reay.

Max Foster kicked two conversions and a penalty for Hykeham.

In Midlands Three East (North), Boston were awarded a 28-10 home victory against Bakewell Mannerians.

However, the game was abandoned at half-time as one of Bakewell’s players sustained a broken arm and the Derbyshire side then conceded the match.

Boston’s man-of-the-match Mason Coulam crossed for two tries and Jack Wright and Rob Borley each scored one.

Wayne Harley converted all four tries to give Boston a commanding first-half lead before the game was brought to a halt.

Meanwhile, Archie Sawyer from Deepings Rugby Club was selected in the squad for the East Midlands Under-20s squad that played against Lancashire at the weekend.

Archie was given game time in the second half and, although East Midlands lost 29-17, it was valuable experience for the youngster.

Meanwhile Izzy Vinter, who plays for Lincoln’s Under-18s Girls team, debuted at her first NLD festival at Sleaford Rugby Club.

She played in two games against strong sides from Eastern Counties and East Midlands. The youngster will now be hoping to gain more NLD experience at the next festival in two weeks time.

Women’s Rugby

In the Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), fourth-placed Kesteven Ladies once again showed great grit and determination before eventually succumbing to a 36-5 defeat away at Peterborough.

Kesteven’s try was scored by Jo Mortimer and after the match Jade Sheardown, who missed the game through injury, said: “As we come to the end of the season the progress the ladies have made is clear to see.

“Their determination and dedication to the team and themselves has not faltered once. They should all be extremely proud of themselves and we’re already looking forward to pre-season training towards next year’s campaign.”

In the women’s NC 2 North (East), Cassie Milestone crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Scunthorpe Women’s last home game of the season ended in an impressive 36-15 victory against York RI Ladies.

Jazz Clark scored two tries and kicked three conversions, while Jorja Lyons also crossed for a five-pointer.

Tries from Hannah Dennis, Jess Pearce, Daisy Attley, Amber Pearce, and Wati Turaga helped Stamford Women to a 29-15 victory in a friendly against Deeping Devils Ladies.

Attley also added two conversions to complete a great victory for Stamford.