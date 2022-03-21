Theft of power tools from Scotter in Gainsborough
We are appealing for information
We are appealing for information following the theft of power tools from a van in High Street, Scotter in Gainsborough.
The items were stolen at some point overnight between 8th and 9th March. They are worth approximately £2000.
Included in this release are photographs of the stolen items.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information that can assist with our enquiries, you can contact us in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 84 of 9 March.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 84 of 9 March in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 84 of 9th March