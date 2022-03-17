Illumaphonium light show to wow at Bourne Lights event this weekend

A special night of illuminations will see Bourne shine bright on Saturday, offering an unmissable experience with lights, music and entertainment on display as the town bounces back from the pandemic.

Bourne in Lights is a free event taking place on North Street on Saturday, March 19. It has been organised by the Different Light Collective in partnership with Bourne Town Council, Bourne Events Group and South Kesteven District Council.

As part of the event, organisers have added the lights and music apparatus to the already planned light projections and entertainment.

The large installation has over 100 touch sensitive illuminated chime bars, that produce ever-changing patterns of light and sound, which spread out like waves over the surface.

It is all part of a series of free events funded by the government’s Welcome Back Fund, providing councils across the country a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund to support the safe return of the high streets following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cllr Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy at South Kesteven District Council, said: “Bourne in Lights will be a fabulous event with lots of things to see and do, not least to experience Illumaphonium, which I am certain will draw crowds of people to see and play it.

“Let’s bring the whole community together for the evening and really make Bourne shine.”

Michael Davis, musician and Illumaphonium inventor said: “The social function of Illumaphonium is togetherness. Something we as humans are craving now more than ever.

“Music is the one universal communication tool that requires no language. By participating in spontaneous music making, we create and experience equality together with those around us. Creating music is free and beautiful. It can bring all kinds of people together, and it does.”

North Street will be closed to traffic from 3pm with a trail for people to follow, as shops, pubs and food outlets stay open late on Saturday.