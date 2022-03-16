Lincoln City hosting quiz with The Beast from ITV’s The Chase
Pit your knowledge against The Beast!
Mark Labbett, best known as The Beast from ITV’s The Chase, will take on all brainiacs wanting to beat his formidable general knowledge at a special night at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium this month.
Lincolnshire quiz fans can test themselves against The Beast for a range of prizes at the event which will take place in the Buildbase Legends Lounge from 7pm on Thursday, March 24.
Tickets are on sale online here priced at £25, which includes a pie and peas supper.
The interactive quiz will take place after a question and answer session with the larger-than-life character.