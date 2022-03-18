Lincoln City vs Sunderland – we’ll see you there!
We’ve been working closely with the club to help everyone enjoy the match safely
We are looking forward to welcoming Sunderland supporters for the match against Lincoln City, at the LNER Stadium at 3pm tomorrow (Saturday 19 March).
Our football officers have been working with Lincoln City ahead of this fixture, which is one of the most anticipated in the Imps’ League One season.
We expect a great atmosphere at the stadium, and our officers want everyone to enjoy the day as safely as possible.
You will see officers in the city, in particular on the High Street and Sincil Bank areas as we help supporters get to and from the game safely. Directional signage to help both local and visiting fans return to their coaches, cars, or train will be put up, and we’d ask that fans follow them to help manage the crowds.
Superintendent Lee Pache, who leads football for the Force said: “Any match at the LNER Stadium, brings with it great anticipation and excitement, and we know that supports from both sides will be looking forward to cheering their team on. We’ll be on hand throughout the day the help everyone have an enjoyable day for all in attendance. Please enjoy the day responsibly.”