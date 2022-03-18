Emiliano Sala died of ‘severe’ carbon monoxide poisoning before plane crash, inquest concludes

Forty nine people suspected of being involved in County Lines drug dealing and the exploitation of children into organised crime were arrested last week (Monday 7 – Sunday 13 March) as part of a national week of intensification.

Our organised crime teams, Op Galaxy and our neighbourhood and patrol units targeted those causing significant harm to communities through their illegal activities. We also checked on vulnerable people who are at increased risk of ‘cuckooing’ and continued our engagement with the communities we serve.

DCI Simon Vickers said: “We target organised criminals year round, but weeks like this allow us to intensify that disruption and it can have a larger impact in a shorter space of time.

“We linked up with counterparts in West Yorkshire and Merseyside in a combined operation to tackle organised criminality which is bringing drugs into our area through County Lines operations.

“It is really important that these people are taken off our streets. At the heart of County Lines gangs are exploited and vulnerable adults and children who need to be extricated from those situations and protected from further harm.

“Taking dangerous substances out of our communities and off our streets is also important, not only because they are illegal, but because drug dealing is often linked to other areas of criminality, such as violence and anti-social behaviour.

“I would like to thank the public for their support once again. Without the information our communities provide to us, this week would not have had the impact it did.

“We take all reports of child criminal exploitation and drug activity seriously and would encourage anyone with any information that could assist us to call our non-emergency number 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Investigations relating to organised crime can be lengthy and complex, and while enforcement may not be taken immediately, I would like to reassure the communities that everything we receive helps us build a bigger and more complete picture. This ultimately allows us to bring criminals to justice.”

During this operation, 8 weapons and approximately £48k of cash was seized. In addition, £5,000 of cocaine, 250 wraps of crack and heroin, and a large quantity of pills were also discovered.

Highlights

Seventeen individuals have been charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A (heroin and crack) and Class B (cannabis) drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, possession of criminal property, GBH and robbery. They were remanded into custody to appear in court at later dates.

Twenty six others were released under investigation while our enquiries continue, one was cautioned and a cannabis warning was issued to another.

Those charged are:

Justin Horniak (18) of Halton Place, Bradford

Jordan Ettiene (26) of Hopbine Avenue, Bradford

Adam Chalmers (20) of Hopbine Avenue, Bradford

Kalem Wilson (24) of Hopbine Avenue, Bradford

Dwayne Taylor (29) of New Burlington Road, Bridlington

Marie Hesletine (30) Carnforth Crescent, Grimsby

David Nicholls (50) of Soffam Close, Hull

Alex Jory (26) of Saltwell Park, Hull

Matthew Murray (34) of White Street, Hull

Corey Murray (28) of The Greenway, Hull

Jordan Everett (28) of Berkeley Street, Hull

Nicholas Tucker (52) of Great Thornton Street, Hull

Connor Wallace (25) of Cranehurst Road, Liverpool

Ben Blease (32) of Richmond Park, Liverpool

Shaun Burke (23) of Elcot Close, Manchester

Connor Elms (26) of Alworth Road, Manchester

A 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

