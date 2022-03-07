‘Lincoln Spring Clean’ to give High Street new lease of life

The clean up and restoration of street furniture, especially benches in the city centre, will be among the work taking place this month as part of the big ‘Lincoln Spring Clean’.

City of Lincoln Council, along with partners Visit Lincoln and Lincoln BIG, were awarded £175,632 in government funding to support the safe return to the high street following the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding was awarded as part of the government’s Welcome Back Fund, which is providing councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund.

A large portion of the funding went towards events and activities in the city, such as February’s Lincoln Festival of Fun. A proportion of the money will also be used in a range of areas across the city through environmental improvements.

As part of the Lincoln Spring Clean the following will take place throughout March:

Clean up and restoration of street furniture – mainly benches in the city centre (clean and paint or treat)

Increased pressure washing of known toileting and pigeon mess ‘black spots’

Replanting of some flower beds

Brickwork repairs to planters

Anti-littering posters/triads for littered areas

Purchase of some new tree guards for city centre tree plantings

Separately, work to deep clean the bus station and Lincoln Central Car Park has already begun.

Councillor Neil Murray, portfolio holder for economic growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: “All planned activities alongside our partners Visit Lincoln and Lincoln BIG are focused on attracting residents to Lincoln city centre and helping to grow the local economy following the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we continue to open up, and welcome back visitors to the city, we aim to attract higher levels of footfall to the city to help grow the local economy and importantly ensure Lincoln continues to be a remarkable city and key tourist destination in the UK. I look forward to seeing works progress through this funding to enhance our great city further.”