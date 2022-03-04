Listen now: The Lincolnite Podcast with Ronnie Byrne
Out every Friday
The Lincolnite Podcast returned to streaming services today in a new and revamped format, bringing you closer to the action than ever before.
The podcast, hosted by Ronnie Byrne, features interviews with everyone from local businesspeople to musicians, as well as news segments – and it shines a light on the fun parts of being from Lincolnshire.
This week’s guests include Peter Rowlett, Deimante Norbutaite, and Bradley Wall giving their opinions and perspectives on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Stonebow Media Partnerships Manager Katrina Burrill outlining The Lincolnite’s events portfolio for the year, and James “Curly” Woodliffe from Lincoln band Vigilantes.
The Lincolnite Podcast is available to download and stream on all major streaming services.
If you’re doing something interesting locally and would like to be featured on the podcast, email Ronnie at [email protected].
