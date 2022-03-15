Man arrested in Lincolnshire over Coventry murder
A man was found murdered on Tuesday
A man has been arrested in Lincolnshire as part of a murder investigation in Coventry.
A man was found with serious injuries at a property on Hopedale Close at 7am on Tuesday morning.
The victim, aged 57, sadly died at the scene.
A woman in her 90s was also injured and has been taken to hospital to be treated. Fortunately her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A man has been arrested in Lincolnshire on suspicion of murder and will be transported to the West Midlands for questioning.
West Midlands Police believe this is a domestic related incident and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this tragic incident.