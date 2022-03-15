Man arrested in Lincolnshire over Coventry murder

A fundraiser has been set up in memory of a Lincolnshire boy who passed away after a six-year brain tumour battle, and a foundation will be created in his honour.

James O’Connor from Sleaford was diagnosed with a grade three cancerous brain tumour when he was just two years old in 2016.

Six years on from his first diagnosis – after countless scans, surgeries and treatment – James devastatingly lost his life in February 2022 at just eight years of age, leaving his parents Carl and Chantelle shocked to the core.

The family are keen to ensure the legacy of their boy lives on, and they have set up a fundraiser called ‘donations in memory of James’, which will support brain tumour research as well as people who have the illness. You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

The donations on the fundraiser will be split between two causes. The first is the Nottingham Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre, which is headed up by James’ oncologist Professor Richard Grundy.

The second half of the money will be going towards a foundation that the family are setting up in James’ honour. Set to be named The James Anthony Foundation, his parents are hoping to help children and families who have suffered with similar conditions to James.

In just seven days, the fundraiser has raised an incredible £2,780, at the time of reporting, almost double the £1,500 target already, and it’s showing no signs of stopping.

On the GoFundMe page, James’ dad Carl says: “In the early hours of February 28, 2022, our beautiful boy James passed away with myself and his mum either side, holding his hand.

“James had fought brain tumours for over six years, going through so many surgeries and treatments, more than most would have been able to cope with. He did it all with a smile on his face, and a Cheshire Cat in his hand.

“James fought with everything he had, now we will continue to fight in his honour. Thank you all so much for your kind words and sympathies, we are forever grateful.”