Lincoln Cathedral set ready for filming Ridley Scott’s Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix

Scenes from legendary film producer Ridley Scott’s latest picture will be shot at Lincoln Cathedral later this week, with the city’s crown jewel playing the part of Notre Dame for the Napoleonic flick.

Filming for the movie, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix, will take place in Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, between 7am and 7pm.

The title is as yet unknown, but it was originally named Kitbag, and is now expected to be called either Napoleon, after the main character Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Phoenix, or Marengo, the name of a battle found between French and Austrian forces in June 1800.

Joaquin Phoenix will be joined by The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby, starring alongside the Joker and Gladiator actor in the role of Empress Josephine, the first wife of Napoleon.

Crews arrived in the city to prepare the set on Wednesday, March 9, and have been hard at work ever since to turn 21st century Lincoln into late 18th century France, with Lincoln Cathedral being transformed into Notre Dame for the film.

More equipment is being brought to the cathedral by the day, and now sculptures have been spotted at the scene, along with various vans and lorries moving items around on set.

Ravendale Sports Ground has been used as a base of operations for the film set, with nearby businesses and residents given a letter detailing the length of time they can expect possible disruption.

As well as this, a number of areas in Lincoln will be closed while filming and set up takes place, including parking access at Eastgate and Westgate, and a closure at Minster Yard, starting from today (Tuesday).

The filming will be complete in Lincoln after Friday, March 18, and the movie itself is set to be finished next year, hitting cinemas at some point in 2023.