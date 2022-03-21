Man charged with murder after arrest in Skegness

He has also been charged with attempted murder of a woman

A 64-year-old man arrested in Skegness as part of a murder investigation in Coventry has now been named and charged by police.

Steven Barnes, of Radford, Coventry, has been charged with murdering 57-year-old Paul Hawkesford-Barnes, who was found fatally injured at an address in Hopedale Close on Tuesday, March 15. A post-mortem examination later revealed he had died as a result of traumatic injuries to his head and upper body.

Barnes was arrested in Lincolnshire on suspicion of murder before being transported to the West Midlands for questioning.

The 64-year-old has also been charged with attempted murder of a woman in her 90s, who remains in a stable condition in hospital.

West Midlands Police previously said Barnes was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, but he has since appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court for a hearing on Monday, March 21.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, March 23.

West Midlands Police said: “This is being treated as domestic-related and our enquiries to establish exactly what happened are continuing.”

The family of Paul Hawkesford-Barnes said in a statement: “I don’t know what I can say that would ever describe the impact of the loss of Paul to me, our daughters, his two older children and our family.

“We are devastated and life will never be the same again. It helps somewhat to read all the lovely comments people have written about him, he was loved by everyone that knew him.”

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat on their website quoting log number 538 of March 15.