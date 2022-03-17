Man charged following aggravated burglary in Grimsby
A man has been charged following an aggravated burglary at a property on Woodyard Court, Grimsby on Friday 18 February.
Marc Olley (38) of Barcroft Street, Cleethorpes was charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a weapon on Tuesday 15 March.
It was reported that two men gained access to a property after smashing a window.
Whilst inside the premise an elderly lady was threatened, and items of value were taken.
The man was remanded in custody to appear at Grimsby Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 16 March).