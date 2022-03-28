Man charged over Birchwood blade attack

Update on March 29: Reardon Cronin, aged 21 of Lowedges Road, Sheffield was charged with causing griveous bodily harm and for the possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded to court this morning.

The 20-year-old female has been released on police bail.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Original release – March 25

We have arrested two people in connection with a serious assault which has left a man in his 40s with serious injuries.

We were called to reports of disorder at Larchwood Crescent in Lincoln at 2.52pm yesterday (Thursday 24 March).

Officers responded and found a man in his 40s who had sustained several injuries consistent with a knife wound.

The victim is currently in hospital in a serious condition.

A 21-year-old Sheffield man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH). A 20-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on suspicion of GBH. Both remain in police custody.

This appears to be an isolated incident which happened in the middle of the day in a busy residential area, and we are sure that there will be people who witnessed or captured the incident on dashcam or mobiles phones. We would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to aid our investigation.

