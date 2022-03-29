Missing: Dominic, 62, from Sibsey

We are appealing for help to find Dominic, 62 years, who has gone missing from his home address in Sibsey today.

Dominic suffers from dementia and has left his home wearing a black 3/4 length coat, a grey tracksuit and brown trainers.

He may be wearing a hat or have his hood up. He is 6ft tall and medium build.

He may have his tan and white jack russell dog with him.

Depending on how far he has walked, he could have sat down and may be sitting with his head in his hands.

He has links to the New York, Stickney, Heckington, Coningsby, Timberland and Martin area.

He could be anywhere and we are asking for any information that will help us find him. His family are very worried about him.

If you think you have seen Dominic or know where he is, we would like to hear from you. Please call 101 quoting ref 264 of 29 March, or in an emergency call 999.