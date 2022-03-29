Couples can now book weddings at Usher Gallery in Lincoln
Art gallery moonlighting as an events venue
Lincoln’s Usher Gallery is more than just a phenomenal art museum, and Lincolnshire County Council is inviting engaged couples to say ‘I do’ in the unique venue.
The 95-year-old gallery situated next to The Collection Museum on Danes Terrace in Lincoln has been widely recognised for being a creative hub for the arts, but it also takes on another element.
The large gallery space on the ground floor of the building transforms into an ideal wedding and civil partnership venue, offering room for up to 80 guests.
This is a result of a deal agreed by Lincolnshire County Council and City of Lincoln Council last year, which saw the gallery saved and kept in Lincolnshire, on the condition that it could also be used for private hire, for events such as weddings and civil ceremonies.
There will be a wedding open day at the Usher Gallery on Thursday, April 14, and couples considering the venue for their big day are being asked to drop in any time between 11am and 3pm to explore the area and gather ideas. Alternatively you can book a time slot by emailing [email protected].
Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for heritage and culture on Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Couples tying the knot in this historic building are a wonderful part of the gallery’s role within our community. Set within Temple Gardens in the shadow of Lincoln Cathedral, the Usher is a beautiful and unique space for wedding ceremonies.”
And Councillor Sue Woolley, executive member for registration, added: “The grandeur of the Usher Gallery offers couples a beautiful backdrop for their ceremony, at an affordable rate. If you and your other half are starting to plan your wedding or civil partnership, come along to our open day and see the space all dressed up for yourself, or come along any day the gallery is open to take a look around this impressive venue.”
For more information, visit the Lincolnshire County Council website.