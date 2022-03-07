More talks on Lincolnshire coast nuclear waste dump plans

More talks are set to be held on plans to bring a nuclear waste dump to the Lincolnshire coast.

People living near Theddlethorpe and Mablethorpe can find out more about Nuclear Waste Services’ plans to build an underground Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) in the area.

Events will be held throughout March and early April and will give people with the chance to ask questions and chat with specialists such as geologists, siting experts and policy advisors.

Representatives from the Working Group (which Lincolnshire County Council joined in a controversial move) and the GDF developer, NWS will be available at the events to answer questions, and they will be joined by the Environment Agency and the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), in Mablethorpe on March 25 and 26.

Jon Collins, independent chairperson of the Theddlethorpe GDF Working Group, said: “I am looking forward to meeting people face to face and continuing the conversations that were started during previous events.

It’s important to me that people can ask questions and express their views about the issues that matter to the local communities, but it’s also about discussing the opportunities and potential benefits that this programme can bring. If you are interested, then please come along and be involved.”

The Working Group was formed in October 2021 to start the process of finding out whether Theddlethorpe and the surrounding area could be the right place to host a GDF.

Campaign group Guardians of the East Coast as well as many residents living in the area have already expressed concerns about the plans.

However, NWS recently announced the ‘search area’ for further consideration and exploration, and this covers the electoral wards of Withern and Theddlethorpe, and Mablethorpe.

Kate Atha, community engagement manager at Nuclear Waste Services, said: “We understand that at this stage people have questions and concerns, and this is the time for them to come forward and engage with us.

“We are visiting village halls and community facilities in the area to share information and are interested to hear your thoughts and discuss things further with you.”

“Some events we had planned had to be postponed due to COVID restrictions, and we are pleased to be able to include these and begin the conversations in those communities.”

Two events have already been held, with the dates and times for the coming events as follows:

Trusthorpe Village Community Hall – Friday, March 18 (5.30pm – 8.30pm)

Theddlethorpe Village Hall – Saturday, March 19 (1.30pm – 6.30pm)

Mablethorpe Athletic Football Club – Friday, March 25 (11am – 7pm)

Mablethorpe Community Hall – Saturday, March 26 (10.30am – 5pm)

Theddlethorpe Village Hall – Friday, April 1 (11am – 7pm)

Saltfleet Social Centre – Saturday, April 2 (10am – 6pm)

North Somercotes Village Hall – Wednesday, April 6 (10am – 5pm)

Louth Town Football Club (Saltfleetby) – Thursday, April 7 (11am – 7pm)

Withern Village Hall – Friday, April 8 (11am – 7pm)

Great Carlton Village Hall – Saturday, April 9 (10.30am – 7pm)

People are asked to register in advance here or by calling 0300 369 0000. More information about the Working Group is available here.