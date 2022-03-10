Parents left in limbo after Lincolnshire nursery closes suddenly

Parents have been left frantically trying to find alternative childcare after The Little Treasures nursery in Pinchbeck closed unexpectedly.

Little Treasures Nurseries also operate in Spalding, Holbeach and Kirton, and it is understood that those three are unaffected by the closure on Knight Street in Pinchbeck and remain open as usual.

Families were reportedly only given short notice about the closure at 6pm Wednesday, March 2. Lincolnshire County Council was informed late afternoon on March 2 that the nursery would close overnight and not reopen for business on March 3.

Lincolnshire County Council is working with the provider to signpost parents to other childcare where available, but it has left many parents frustrated with some having to stay home from work to find a solution. Some local nurseries have also tried to offer support.

Jo Kavanagh, assistant director for children’s service at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This was an unexpected closure, and we are working with the provider to signpost parents to other childcare where available.

“In addition, we have contacted other local childcare providers and Ofsted to explore the possibility of creating additional places in the area.

“We understand that this is a difficult situation for the parents and can assure them we are working hard to find a solution.”

Concerned parents can contact the early years and childcare support team on 01522 552752.

Little Treasures Nurseries Ltd is owned by director Miranda Beba, according to Companies House.

In March 2021, Ofsted published a summary of outcome from a regulatory visit to the Pinchbeck nursery in February last year.

All early years providers must meet the legal requirements in the statutory framework for the early years foundation stage.

On November 12, 2020 and January 5, 2021, Ofsted received concerns that “this provider was not meeting some of these requirements”.

After carrying out a regulatory visit on February 16, 2021 Ofsted found the nursery was not meeting some of the requirements.

As a result, Ofsted issued a notice to improve to the nursery. The notice requires the provider to take certain actions within a timescale set out – by March 8, 2021.

In the summary of outcome, Ofsted said: “We are satisfied that the provider has taken the necessary steps to meet the actions raised. They have restocked all first aid kits to ensure the contents are suitable and in date.

“Fire safety requirements are now complied with and all staff are now trained in food hygiene. The provider has reviewed the staff to child ratios to ensure these are always adhered to.”

Prior to this inspection, the nursery was inspected on March 14, 2017 and given a ‘good’ rating at a time when it had 35 children on its books.

The Lincolnite has contacted the nursery via email as the phone number was not reachable, with a constantly engaged tone. At the time of publishing, we had not received a response.