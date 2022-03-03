Pop-up art installations to take over Lincoln this month

Pop-up art installations, including paintings, interactive chalk drawings, life-size sculptures, and hands-on activities will be taking over Lincoln this month.

The works of art will be free to explore and have been curated by the Lincoln School of Design at the University of Lincoln.

The pop-up art exhibition will run between March 5 and 31, 2022, in a project which will help to raise the profile of the city in the run up to Discover Lincolnshire weekend at the end of the month.

Students from the University of Lincoln will also be taking part in live drawing sessions, filling shop windows with illustrations, and injecting some colour back into the city.

There will also be a chance for visitors to get involved, with a larger-than-life collaborative colouring-in session on the High Street.

The event is being funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)/Welcome Back Fund. This has been allocated to the City of Lincoln Council by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be led by Lincoln Business Improvement Group (BIG) in partnership with Visit Lincoln and the City of Lincoln Council.

Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive at Visit Lincoln, said: “Arts and culture play a key role in the visitor economy, and we’ve seen first-hand examples of this with the Lincoln Knights Trail and the Imp Trail, both of which used arts to engage and attract residents and visitors.

“I’m excited to see the talent of the Lincoln School of Design coming into the city. It is a great example of collaboration between businesses, students, ourselves and other stakeholders.

“I am most looking forward to seeing people once again exploring the city, and hopefully they will be inspired to venture further afield into the county too over Discover Lincolnshire Weekend.”

Professor Anne Chick, Head of School at Lincoln School of Design, said: “By taking over the city, we hope to deliver experiences that create lasting memories for everyone who visits Lincoln and explores the designs.

“We’re so proud of the students and hope everyone enjoys their work. The exhibition is accessible to all and purposefully interactive, fun, engaging and visually exciting to help everyone feel connected to the designs and Lincoln.’

Lee Roberts, Operations Director at Lincoln BIG, added: “Seeing an injection of colour across the city this March will be brilliant. The installations will create a warm welcome back to those visiting and living in Lincoln and encourage everyone to explore the city’s amazing shops, restaurants, cafes and services.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with the University of Lincoln for the project and see students showcase their work to new audiences.”