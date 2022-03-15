Pop-up art mannequins removed from Lincoln High Street after mindless vandalism

One of the sculptures could be seen doing a ‘salute’

A series of colourful mannequins that formed part of a city-wide art project have been removed from Lincoln High Street after vandals decapitated them, and even put one in an offensive ‘salute’ position.

The exhibitions were curated by the Lincoln School of Design at the Unviersity of Lincoln, in the hope of bringing the streets to life ahead of Discover Lincolnshire Weekend on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.

It was a collaborative effort with Visit Lincoln and the Lincoln Business Improvement Group, and included drawings, paintings and hands-on activities for the public to try and check out, free of charge.

Part of the project saw a series of multi-coloured mannequin sculptures placed on the benches at Speakers’ Corner, but they sadly did not last long on the High Street without being tampered with.

The mannequins were in place for a matter of days before they were vandalised over the weekend of March 12-13, with some of the sculptures having arms and heads removed.

One mannequin in particular appeared to be placed in the position of a Nazi salute, while also having its middle finger cut off, with others suffering visible scrapes and grazes from the damage.

It has been confirmed by the university that most of the mannequins are safe and haven’t been damaged, with numerous exhibitions being kept in shops, bars and restaurants overnight, but a decision has now been made to remove the ones from Speakers’ Corner permanently.

A University of Lincoln spokesperson said: “Most of the Discover Lincoln Experience mannequins are safe and fostered by local companies, they go inside at night into the shops, bars, and restaurants and are brought out in the morning. The exhibition has proved extremely popular and more retailers have come forward to help foster mannequins.

“The Discover Lincoln Experience is accessible to all and purposefully interactive, we experimented with leaving some of the mannequins out overnight, unfortunately the small children mannequins were vandalised on Saturday and Sunday.”

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police regarding this matter.