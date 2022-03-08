Reckless and violent man sentenced following knife point robbery
On Friday, March 4 a “reckless and violent” man was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison after being charged with robbery and two counts of shop theft.
Josh Chandler (22) of Grafton Street, Grimsby appeared at Grimsby Crown Court for sentencing after pleading not guilty to the offences.
The court were told how Josh Chandler recklessly targeted and threatened a 14-year-old child with a knife and demanded he hand over his bike. The boy handed over his bike and Josh Chandler then fled the scene.
In a separate incident, Chandler made similar threats to retail staff after he attempted to flee a DIY store with several hundred pounds worth of electrical goods.
Police Constable Ashley Webster leading the investigation said: “Josh Chandler showed no remorse throughout the entirety of court proceedings, I am pleased he is now behind bars where he belongs.
“This was a “reckless and violent” attack on an innocent young boy who has showed nothing but courage throughout the entirety of the investigation and court proceedings.
“I hope this sentence will provide him with some comfort in knowing that justice has now been served.
“The outcome at court reflects the severity of this type of offending, crimes like this will not be tolerated and we will continue to take proactive action in a bid to deter these criminals from committing crime in our local communities”.