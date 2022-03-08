Local dog walkers shocked after baby girl’s tragic death
Two people were previously arrested
Local people have spoken of their shock after a three-month-old baby girl tragically died in an incident with a dog near Woodhall Spa.
The incident at Ostler’s Plantation was reported to Lincolnshire Police by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at 11.13pm on Sunday, March 6.
Police opened an investigation into the death and a 40-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control.
Ostler’s Plantation is a local beauty spot which is popular with dog walkers. BBC Look North spoke to people about the tragic incident.
One said: “We always come down here and it’s always lovely. Everybody is very cautious with their dogs normally down here. Whenever you see someone, dogs are on leads.”
Another said: “I think it’s terrible. I think if you bring your dog down here it needs to be under control.”
A third person said: “You wouldn’t expect it in this area. A lot of the public come down here, you can see the cars in the car park. It’s a bit of a shock.”
Andy Cox, Detective Chief Superintendent at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.
“There may be a temptation to speculate about what happened while people attempt to understand this tragedy, and we’d ask people to avoid doing so, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted.
“We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support.”