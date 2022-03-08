Local dog walkers shocked after baby girl’s tragic death

One of the seven people accused of murdering Lincoln man Sam Davies insists that a co-defendant had his phone for a crucial period on the day of the stabbing.

Nottingham Crown Court heard on Monday, March 7, that, during those 11 minutes, messages about “need someone dipped up bad” and “there’s five there” were sent to another defendant, Billy Gill.

Daniel Heydari – described in court on Monday as one of Lincoln’s biggest cannabis dealers, making up to £500,000 per year – claims that he lent his phone to co-defendant Joe Jameson, who sent the messages.

Heydari says he did not check or ask what was in the messages.

Gill then contacted a fourth co-defendant – Eimantas Gochman – before subsequently sending Gochman’s mobile number back to Heydari’s phone.

Gill messaged that Gochman was a “certi boy” and “had done this sort of thing before”.

Jameson then called Gochman from his own phone, setting in motion the chain of events which led to Mr Davies being attacked in a city park at about 10.45pm on May 27 last year. He died in hospital about four hours later.

Mr Davies had worked for Jameson in drugs supply but the pair had fallen out.

The prosecution claims that Heydari sent the messages and was motivated to have 23-year-old Mr Davies hurt because he had heard that Mr Davies was planning a second – and larger – theft of drugs and money from Jameson.

William Harbage QC, for the prosecution, suggested to Heydari that, as Jameson’s “wholesaler” and being owed about £25,000 by him, any significant theft would leave Heydari out of pocket too.

Under cross-examination, Heydari said: “I didn’t have any idea of what was going to happen [to Mr Davies] until just beforehand and even then I didn’t know it was going to be a fight or stabbing.”

Mr Harbage said: “You’ve heard Joe Jameson’s evidence that there was a plan to do something to Sam Davies and it involved himself, you, Billy Gill and Eimantas Gochman. And he’s right about that, isn’t he?”

“He is not right,” replied Heydari. “I know what he’s referring to. I did help him in terms of putting the word out for him but what he said was not true.”

Mr Harbage said: “Your role was initiating the plan with Joe Jameson.”

“It was not,” said Heydari. “By the time he met me [when the messages were sent] he already had it in his mind what he thought he had to do.”

“You two were the prime movers in all of this,” suggested Mr Harbage.

Heydari replied: “It was Joe’s problem, no one else’s and Mr Gochman was only involved because of what was offered to him by Joe.”

Mr Harbage suggested to Heydari that he had used his contacts to provide Jameson with a “hitman”.

It’s accepted that the messages to Gill did not state they were from Jameson and that Heydari called Gill soon after they were exchanged.

Paul Hynes QC, defending Gill, asked Heydari why he didn’t tell Gill that the messages were from Jameson.

“I didn’t think there was anything that needed to be clarified,” said Heydari.

Mr Hynes added: “Did you not say to Mr Gill ‘what has he asked you to do?’”

Heydari said: “No, because I’d witnessed [Jameson] asking someone else that same thing.”

Meanwhile, Heydari agreed with Mr Harbage’s suggestion that someone stealing drugs from the person next up the supply chain – “the hand that feeds them” – was a “betrayal”.

“And that was unacceptable to you, wasn’t it?” said Mr Harbage.

“I definitely thought it was unacceptable,” said Heydari. “I definitely don’t think it warranted what happened or any sort of physical attack.

“The second robbery did come to Joe’s attention but the words said to me was [Mr Davies] wanted to get a lot more than the first time. And this time he was more than willing to hurt Joe, hurt his mum, hurt his girlfriend, anyone, to get what he wanted.

“Hence Joe’s reaction.”

Mr Harbage suggested that no threat was ever made.

“There absolutely was,” said Haydari. “This was Joe’s main reason for acting the way he did.

“I’d watched his mental health deteriorate over the few days beforehand when he knew about this threat and is the reason why this incident took place.”

“No,” said Mr Harbage. “The reason why this incident took place is because Sam Davies robbed Joe of drugs and money, isn’t it?”

Heydari replied: “Absolutely not. We’d discussed that before this threat took place and Joe’s way of dealing with what happened was what I suggested – to get his head down and make his money back.”

All seven defendants face one count of murder, which they all deny.

They are Billy Gill, 21, of Hatcliffe Gardens; Daniel Heydari, 25, of Chestnut Street; Joe Jameson, 24, of Whitehall Terrace; Eimantas Gochman, 20, of Sturton Close; Eric Kesel, 19, of Browning Drive; and Charlie Wakefield, 21, of Broxholme Gardens.

A 17-year-old boy cannot be legally identified due to his age.

Jameson is also accused of making a threat to kill, which he denies.

The trial continues.