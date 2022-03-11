Knifepoint robbery appeal, Skegness Spar
Officers are appealing for information
Officers are appealing for information after a robbery at the Spar, Drummond Road, Skegness.
The incident occurred at just before 8:30pm on 6 March. A single offender entered the store and, at knifepoint, demanded cash from the till.
Two members of staff were left understandably shaken by the incident but thankfully were physically unharmed. The offender made off with a quantity of cash.
We would like to appeal to anyone who saw the incident, or anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation.
If you can help, please get in touch in one of the following ways.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 371 of 6 March.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 371 of 6 March.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 371 of 6 march