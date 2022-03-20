Robbery at Lincoln Co-op
We are seeking assistance to identify the man in the image in connection with a robbery at the Co Op on Queen Elizabeth Road, Lincoln.
The robbery was reported to us at 10.38am on Saturday 19 March.
It was reported that a man entered the store and made threats to staff with a knife before making off with around £345 in cash. No one was injured.
Three men aged 33, 25 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assisting an offender. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.
We would like to speak with the man in the image in connection with this robbery.
If you know who this man is, or can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting incident 144 of March 19.
