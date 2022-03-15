Scunthorpe landlord fined £5k after dangerous violations left tenant in unsafe conditions

He’s been to court over three of his other properties too

A Scunthorpe landlord has been fined more than £5,000 for numerous safety violations at one of his properties, not long after being in court over issues at three of his other houses.

The building on Reginald Road was found to have a number of serious health and safety breaches when North Lincolnshire Council officers visited the property.

The violations included a cracked light switch, dangerous plug sockets with exposed wires, cracks, mould and damp on walls, a lack of fire doors and alarms, fire escape routes blocked with debris and furniture, a broken step and worn floor coverings causing trip hazards, as well as a lack of bins.

The landlord, Amarjit Singh, of Ferry Road in Scunthorpe, was fined a total of £3,300, plus £1,769.75 in costs and a £190 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to nine charges at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court.

Singh has also recently appeared in court in relation to three other properties he owns in Scunthorpe, where violations were believed to have put the tenants’ lives at risk. He was fined £3,607 on this occasion.

Councillor John Davison, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – urban, said: “North Lincolnshire Council is dedicated to keeping people safe and well in their homes and communities.

“Because the vast majority of landlords in North Lincolnshire take their responsibilities seriously and provide safe, good quality accommodation, we will always pursue people like Mr Singh.

“Our officers work long and hard making sure people like him fulfil their obligations and obey the law.”

North Lincolnshire Council are clamping down on incidents like this, and have offered housing advice for tenants on their website.

As well as this, you can contact the Environmental Health and Housing team by calling 01724 297000 or emailing [email protected] if your landlord has not reasonably responded to a complaint.