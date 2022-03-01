Series of shed thefts in Grantham

The body of missing Ilona Golabeck has been recovered from Witham Way Country Park.

On Saturday 19 February, a report was made to our force control room that suspected human remains had been located in the Tattershall Road park.

Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human. A specialist team began examinations of three ‘areas of interest’ and further human remains were located.

The remains were sent off for DNA tests to be carried out. These have concluded that the remains were that of Ilona Golabeck.

Ilona, aged 27, was reported as missing from Boston on 9 November. Following an extensive investigation, we launched a murder inquiry. This led to the arrest of Kamil Ranoszek, aged 40, of Wormgate in Boston, on November 23. He was charged with murder and has been remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “We have located some body parts concealed in bags in the park since we started searching the area on 19 February. We remain in the park and are continuing to search the location. Ilona’s family are aware and out our thoughts are with them. We are continuing our appeal for witnesses, and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around the park to contact us”.

We would like to thank the public for their continued support with our investigation. We will remain in the park for the remainder of the week.

As part of our initial investigation, we released a CCTV image of a woman who matched the description of Ilona, we can now confirm that this was not Ilona.

Please report information via our dedicated portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21C82-PO1

You can also call 101 quoting incident 200 of 11 November, or email [email protected] quoting 200 of 11 November in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Reference: Incident 200 of 11 November