The road is closed in this area

The A16 London Road, Burwell, Louth, is closed following a serious collision involving a car and motorbike.

The collision was reported to us at 3.28pm today, Sunday 20 March.

The rider of the bike has sustained serious injuries. The driver of the car, a Ford SUV, suffered minor injuries.

A road closure is in place and the road is expected to remain closed until later this evening.

Incident 263 of March 20.