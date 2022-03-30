Teen terrorism suspect arrested in Lincoln
He was cornered in a pre-planned police operation
A 19-year-old man from Lincoln was arrested just south of the city centre at 7.24am this morning (Wednesday 30 March) on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.
This was a pre-planned operation carried out by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) East Midlands and the man is now in police custody and will be interviewed at a local police station.
The arrest today is part of CTP East Midlands’ year-round work to assess and respond to potential threats.
