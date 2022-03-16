Teenage boys arrested after police vehicle damaged

Two 17-year-old boys are currently in our custody following an incident yesterday (Tuesday, March 15) on Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe.

Officers were called to reports of motorbikes driving in an anti-social manor within the area at approximately 9:00pm.

Upon attending damage was caused to the police car after a group of youths are reported to have thrown bricks in attempt to evade officers.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle.

The second teenager was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle, theft of a vehicle, driving without insurance and failing to stop later that evening after fleeing the scene and taking to the roof of a property on Swinburne Road, Scunthorpe.

They remain in our custody whilst we continue with lines of enquiry.

We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage. We would also appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 16/34838/22