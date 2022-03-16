Lincoln City Safari trail across Lincoln in April

A range of wild animals will come to life through a number of artificial grass sculptures, which will be installed across Lincoln over Easter, as part of a new fun-filled trail.

The free to attend event, curated by City Dressing, is suitable for all ages and will take place between April 13 and 24, 2022.

The animals will transform the city centre into a “creative, unforgettable safari environment”. The grass sculptures will vary in sizes, with some being up to eight feet tall, including a rhino, lion, gorilla, and butterfly, as well as a jeep, while others are still being confirmed.

The animals will be located throughout key areas in the city centre, including but not limited to, the Waterside, St Marks, and the Cornhill Quarter. They will be free to explore and will provide something unique for everyone to see and experience.

Lush will also be running a few animal themed workshops with face painting. There will also be a competition with prizes to be won.

It follows on from the success of the Lincoln Imp Trail, which saw 31 statues at various locations across the city. On Lincolnshire Day, October 1 last year, over £128,000 was raised at auction for the St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice charity.

Lee Roberts, Operations Manager at Lincoln Business Improvement Group, said: “We are looking forward to bringing the city safari to Lincoln. We hope it will provide families with additional activity over the Easter period.

“We want to continue to encourage visitors to the city to explore and discover all that Lincoln has to offer.

“Make sure you look out for the animals as you visit the city including a Gorilla, family of Rhino, elephants, moneys and more. Why not take a selfie with the animals and tag us in your posts @LincolnBIG #LincolnSafari”