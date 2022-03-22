Thousands to raise money in Lincoln Run For Ukraine

The organisers of the popular annual Lincoln Santa Fun Run have created a community solidarity and fundraising event to support the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Lincoln Run For Ukraine 2022 is organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia and will take place at 11am on Sunday, April 3. Runners must collect their numbers from the marquee in Minster Yard between 9.30am and 10.30am, and assemble to start on Westgate at 10.45am.

Places are limited to 2,500 people of all ages and abilities who can run or walk. Registration in advance through the website is priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children (up to 16-years-old) – sign up for the event here and read more about the dress code here.

The route through historic uphill Lincoln will start in Westgate and end in Minster Yard with a single lap (1.2k) or three laps (3.3k). Water will be available at the finish thanks to Lincolnshire Co-op.

People are being encouraged to wear the colours of Ukraine to show solidarity and support through a “sea of blue and yellow”.

Organisers Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia said it is strictly a non-political event.

They said: “The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has been heartbreaking. 10 million people are displaced and 3.5 million have sought refuge in other countries.

“We all feel limited in how we might help. As organisers of the annual Lincoln Santa Fun Run we are able to present a major fundraising and solidarity event for the city.

“After costs, which we are keeping as low as possible, all funds and donations will be given through our own charity to selected UK charities supporting the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.”

Anyone who can’t run or walk is advised to consider attending the event to support those taking part. Donations can be made online here, on the day, or by texting RUNUKRAINE to 70085 to donate £10.

Any local businesses or organisations wishing to support the event by donating funds or services should email [email protected].

Meanwhile, pre-registration is open for the 17th Lincoln Santa Fun Run & Walk, which is scheduled for a provisional date of Sunday, December 11, 2022.