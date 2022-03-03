Two injured in serious Grimsby crash
Emergency services attended the scene
Two people have been injured after a car and a van collided in Grimsby on Thursday morning, causing a road closure and traffic disruption.
Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision on Carr Lane in Grimsby, which happened between Brunswick Road and Columbia Road shortly before 10am on Thursday, March 3.
The road remains closed between Fiveways and Runswick Road to allow emergency services to carry out their duties.
Two people were taken to hospital for treatment on their injuries, but Humberside Police are unable to provide an estimate on how long the road will remain closed for at the time of publishing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is being urged to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 128 of March 3.