Two men appear in court following aggravated burglary
Two men appeared in court after they were charged in connection with a reported aggravated burglary at an address in Grimsby last week.
Christopher Beach, 41, of Patrick Street, Grimsby was charged with Aggravated burglary, Attempt burglary and possession of a blade.
Thomas Sharlotte, 29, of Hainton Avenue, Grimsby was charged with Aggravated burglary and possession of drugs.
Both appeared at Grimsby Magistrates court yesterday morning, Monday 28 March.
We were called shortly before 9.45pm on Friday 25 March with reports that two men had entered a property on Alexandra Road and threatened a man with a knife before stealing items including electronic devices, cash and a bike from the address.