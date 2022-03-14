Van theft appeal, Weston Hills, Spalding
A black Transit van was stolen in the early hours
We are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a black Transit van from Austendyke Road, Weston Hills.
The van contained musical equipment and an electric mountain bike. This was reported to us at 1.46 am this morning.
We would like to appeal to anyone with information to help our investigation to call 101 with incident number 20 of today (14 March).
Alternatively you can:
- Email [email protected] quoting incident number 20 on 14 March.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 20 of 14 March