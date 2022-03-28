Wanted: Toby Dawson
Wanted over harassment and criminal damage
We are appealing for information that will help us find Toby Dawson, aged 24.
He is wanted in connection with offences of harassment, criminal damage and vehicle interference in the Spalding and Market Deeping areas.
He has previously lived in Spalding but he could have left the area.
Anyone who has any information that will assist our inquiries to find him is asked to contact us. There are a number of ways to do this:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 264 of 28 March 22 in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 264 of 28 March 22
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Incident 264 of 28 March 2022