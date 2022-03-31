‘We’re on the brink of crisis’: Demand rises at Skegness Food Bank

The manager at Skegness Food Bank believes “we’re on the brink of crisis” as demand is on the up in a district that is already one of the most deprived in England.

Skegness Food Bank is run from The Storehouse Church and hands out an average of 70 parcels a week, a number that is constantly growing due to the coronavirus pandemic and various other factors.

Rising food and energy costs and struggles with the benefit system have forced many people to need to use to food banks, and some say say that brings a sense of shame.

Food Bank manager Jonathan Whelbourn said: “I think we’re on the brink of the crisis at the minute. We are just ticking over and just about making sure that everyone is helped out. With everything that’s looming ahead of us I believe that we are going to be struggling quite a lot soon.”

Lisa, who was homeless until a few months ago and relies on the local food bank, said: “I pay my rent and things I need in general, and then by the time I’ve done all that I’ve got like about £10, not even that, to last me the month.”

It’s not just in Skegness though, as people in Scunthorpe, Grantham and Lincoln all admit that as bills rise, so does the demand for help.