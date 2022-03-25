Woman released by police after serious collision on A17, Bicker Bar
Police are appealing for witnesses
We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured during a road traffic collision on the A17 earlier this week.
At around 9:35am on Tuesday (22 March), we received initial reports of a three-vehicle collision just south of the Bicker Bar roundabout on the A17.
Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the collision involved two vehicles, a grey Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.
The Tiguan was believed to be travelling northbound while the Focus was travelling south.
The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries during the collision.
A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed legal alcohol limit and for driving a motor vehicle dangerously. She has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.
We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch. If you have any other information that would assist in our inquiry, please contact us in one of the following ways below.
By calling 101 quoting incident 97 of 22 March.
By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 97 of 22 March in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Reference: Incident 97 of 22 March.