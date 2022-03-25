4 hours ago

Beautiful five-bedroom modern-look home near Stamford is an ideal family base

A gorgeous property in a quiet Lincolnshire village

A luxurious five-bedroom home in a remote village near Stamford comes with dazzling features, modern designs and ample guest space – and it has been listed on the market for £1.25 million.

Pond House has been listed by estate agents Fine & Country for a guide price of £1,250,000, situated in the quiet village of Uffington, near Stamford. See the full listing here.

For that price you get five bedrooms, a stunning open plan kitchen /diner, large private garden space with a sunken lawn, high-quality fittings and a property that has been refurbished and revitalised by its current owners.

It is an ideal family-friendly property given the secluded nature of the garden, as well as the porcelain paved terrace accessed from both the kitchen diner and the linked family room.

It has a standout crystal white colour scheme throughout, as well as a multitude of areas with natural light from sliding doors and large windows.

Let’s take a closer look inside:

The striking white colour scheme is consistent throughout. | Photo: Fine & Country

A wonderful relaxing spot for movie night. | Photo: Fine & Country

An airy open plan kitchen diner with a wall of sliding doors looking out into the garden. | Photo: Fine & Country

The modern-looking, stylish home has been transformed over the years. | Photo: Fine & Country

There are five bedrooms inside Pond House. | Photo: Fine & Country

A look at the walk-in wardrobe attributed to one of the bedrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

Ample bedroom space for guests and large families. | Photo: Fine & Country

It has been renovated and refurbished by the current owners. | Photo: Fine & Country

The three bathrooms in the property all have their own unique qualities, with this one having a standalone bathtub. | Photo: Fine & Country

Up-to-date features in the bathrooms bring the home into the modern day. | Photo: Fine & Country

The garden is private and ideal for guests and family fun. | Photo: Fine & Country

A large rear terrace which is a perfect spot for summer months. | Photo: Fine & Country

A large gravel area at the front of the property leaves space for several cars to park. | Photo: Fine & Country