Beautiful five-bedroom modern-look home near Stamford is an ideal family base
A gorgeous property in a quiet Lincolnshire village
A luxurious five-bedroom home in a remote village near Stamford comes with dazzling features, modern designs and ample guest space – and it has been listed on the market for £1.25 million.
Pond House has been listed by estate agents Fine & Country for a guide price of £1,250,000, situated in the quiet village of Uffington, near Stamford. See the full listing here.
For that price you get five bedrooms, a stunning open plan kitchen /diner, large private garden space with a sunken lawn, high-quality fittings and a property that has been refurbished and revitalised by its current owners.
It is an ideal family-friendly property given the secluded nature of the garden, as well as the porcelain paved terrace accessed from both the kitchen diner and the linked family room.
It has a standout crystal white colour scheme throughout, as well as a multitude of areas with natural light from sliding doors and large windows.
Let’s take a closer look inside: