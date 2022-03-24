Young brothers smash fundraising target for Ukraine as they prepare to walk Viking Way in costume
Three young brothers from Lincolnshire will be embarking on a charity walk along the Viking Way while dressed in Anglo-Saxon costumes to raise money for Ukrainian refugees amid the country’s conflict with Russia.
Arthur Stevens, 11, and twins Harry and Leo, nine, will be walking ten miles along part of the Viking Way – a scenic Lincolnshire landscape route named after an area occupied by Norse invaders – dressed in Anglo-Saxon period costumes to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
The brothers from Scothern are keen lovers of history and wanted to use their passion for something good. They will embark on the challenge on April 5.
They will be fundraising through Save the Children, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of children across the world through financial aid and better opportunities.
At the time of reporting, the brothers had raised an incredible £713, which is made even more impressive by the fact that they only set a target of £100.
Arthur, Harry and Leo wrote a wonderful letter to The Lincolnite explaining their reasons for the challenge, saying reports about the war in Ukraine left them feeling “sad, upset and sorry”.
They said: “Over the past few weeks we have been hearing about the war in Ukraine. This has made us feel sad, upset and sorry. Sometimes at school we watch Newsround, hearing about what is happening in Ukraine and to families like ours.
“Our mummy has been reading us Malala which helps us understand the words that we are hearing at the moment; displaced people, people seeking asylum and refugees.
“We thought about what it would be like if you had to flee your homes. The world you’re living in and the life you’re used to taken away from you. Worried about what will happen to your family, friends, community and country. Every time you wake up not knowing if you’re safe.
“We decided to play our part. We wanted to help people in Ukraine: children scared and frightened, confused and upset. We thought about what we could do to support them and help. We love history and walking and decided to take on the challenge. Every step we take we’ll be thinking about them.”
To donate to the cause, visit the Katy’s Walking Warriors JustGiving page.