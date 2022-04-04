Appeal after serious assault in Stamford

We are appealing for information following a serious assault which has left the victim with broken teeth and a broken jaw.

The altercation happened in Broad Street in Stamford at around 4.30am on Sunday 3 April.

The victim, a man in his 20s, reported being punched in the side of the head by an unknown person as he walked past a group of people who were gathered around a girl who appeared to be on the floor.

The victim was knocked to the floor. He then got up and moved on to Red Lion Square, where he was accosted again. It is unclear if the same person carried out both attacks.

The victim has been left with significant facial injuries requiring hospital treatment, and we have now launched a grievous bodily harm (GBH) enquiry into the incident and are working to identify the person or people responsible.

We believe that there were a number of people in the area at the time who will have witnessed this assault, and may know the name or names of those involved.

The incident may also have been captured on a mobile phone, or dashcam, and we would be keen to hear from anyone with footage which could help our investigation.

If you have any information, no matter how small, we encourage you to get in touch. Each piece of information we receive can help bring those responsible to justice.

If you can help, please get in touch in one of the following ways:

• Call 101, quoting Incident 132 of 3 April.

• Email [email protected] putting “Incident 132 of 3 April” in the subject line.

• Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.