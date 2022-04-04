The Lincolnite Podcast: Why cinema icon Warwick Davis visited Lincoln Cathedral

Star of cinema Warwick Davis spoke to The Lincolnite Podcast while visiting Lincoln Cathedral to see the ‘Forever in our Hearts’ appeal by St Barnabas Hospice.

The charity, of which Davis is a patron, has adorned Dean’s Green with more than 1,200 ironwork hearts, each paid for by members of the public and personalised with the name or initials of a loved one who has passed away.

When asked about why he decided to get involved with St Barnabas, Davis told The Lincolnite Podcast: “I went to the St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital and I was so impressed with what they were doing for people in their last days.

“It’s not like going to a hospital, it’s like going to a very nice accomodation.”

Davis went on to describe the display as “an amazing achievement” by the general public, and encouraged more people to buy a heart to raise further funds.

The Lincolnite Podcast also spoke to Emma Gowland, who was instrumental in the appeal, after St Barnabas cared for her father before he passed away.

Emma said: “St Barnabas have been such a support from the moment he walked in, to now.

“I think people think the care stops as soon as someone passes away, and it really doesn’t.”

The ironwork hearts can still be purchased for collection later in the year through the St Barnabas ‘Forever in our Hearts’ website, however they are no longer available for the display.

Subscribe free to The Lincolnite Podcast

Available on Apple | Google | Spotify | Amazon