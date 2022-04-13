Boston man arrested on criminal damage and anti-social behaviour suspicion
“This is a mindless act and will not be tolerated”
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with anti-social behaviour in Pescod Square, Boston.
He was arrested on April 11th, after play equipment and a planter to the value of around £500 were damaged at around 11.23pm on Sunday, April 10.
The arrested man has been released on bail while our investigation continues. He was arrested the day after the incident took place.
PC James Pudney said: “We take all reports of criminal damage seriously. We would like to thank the public for their support in helping us to identify the suspect.
“He was arrested the day after the damage took place. Our investigations are ongoing. This is a mindless act and will not be tolerated.”
If you have been a victim of crime, or to report a crime, please call us on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.